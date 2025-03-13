Woman stranded for 6 days after NW Indiana car crash shares survival story: 'I kept drinking water'

Mother of 3 trapped inside car after crashing into creek, recovering in hospital

Brieonna Cassell spoke out for the first time after she survived for six days trapped in her car after a Newton County crash in Northwest Indiana.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- For the first time, ABC7 is hearing from the woman who was trapped in her crashed car for six days.

Brieonna Cassell was found alive on Tuesday by a good Samaritan in rural Newton County, Indiana.

From her hospital bed, Brieonna Cassell, told Inside Edition about her incredible story of survival and how she kept going, because giving up was not an option.

The Indiana mother of three, recovering from a successful surgery to fix her arm, is now on antibiotics for her legs.

In her interview with Inside Edition, she said he veered off the road after falling asleep at the wheel and her phone had no battery left so she could not call for help.

Cassell told Inside Edition she survived being trapped in her car for six days by taking her hooded sweatshirt, lowering it into the creek just so she could suck the water from the fabric.

"I just did what I thought I had to do," Cassell said. "I kept myself comfortable. I kept myself calm. I kept myself warm, and I kept drinking water."

After nearly six days, Cassell told her family that she had nearly given up hope before a good Samaritan found her car.

She suffered seven broken ribs, a broken arm and both of her legs left with compound fractures in the crash.

Cassell's parents said she has another surgery scheduled for Friday, and doctors are still hoping to be able to save her legs.

