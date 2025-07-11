Suspect wanted for robbing passenger on CTA bus in Brighton Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a passenger on a CTA bus in Brighton Park last month.

Police said the robbery happened on June 28 near 38th and Archer.

The man took the rider's phone and ran off the bus.

Police said the suspect is 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11, and weighs between 175 and 180 pounds.

He has beard and was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with white stripes on the front and sleeves, grey colored jeans with rips on legs and white-colored gym shoes.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

