24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspect wanted for robbing passenger on CTA bus in Brighton Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 11, 2025 9:41PM
Suspect wanted for robbing passenger on CTA bus on SW Side: CPD
The Chicago Police Department is looking for suspect in a Brighton Park robbery. It happened on a CTA bus near 38th and Archer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a passenger on a CTA bus in Brighton Park last month.

Police said the robbery happened on June 28 near 38th and Archer.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The man took the rider's phone and ran off the bus.

Police said the suspect is 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11, and weighs between 175 and 180 pounds.

He has beard and was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with white stripes on the front and sleeves, grey colored jeans with rips on legs and white-colored gym shoes.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW