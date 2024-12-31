Police said 40-year-old mother, 12-year-old daughter were at counter of convenience store when intended targets entered

6 shot at NYC convenience store, including girl, woman used as human shield by target: police

NEW YORK -- One of the intended targets of a shooting at a New York City convenience store used a mother as a human shield for protection from gunfire, police said.

Two suspects opened fire on a group of people outside the store just before 5 p.m. Monday in the Bronx, and then fired again as the intended targets fled inside, police said.

Police said the 40-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were at the counter of the convenience store when the intended targets entered the store.

One of them turned the mother around and used her as a shield, as shots were fired into the store, police said.

Police said the mother was shot in the stomach and her daughter was shot in the leg.

"We had a brazen and heartless attack by two shooters who opened fire in the middle of the street and into a crowded convenience store, striking six people," NYPD Interim Chief Of Department John Chell said.

Four men, ages 18-21, were shot in the arms and leg, police said.

That convenience store is littered with shattered glass from the hail of bullets.

"A lot of people were running. The strip was very crowded. So you wouldn't know who did it," witness Beverly Taylor said.

She couldn't see the shooters, but heard the gunfire.

"10-15 shots I heard, and I just dropped to the ground," Taylor said.

She saw someone who was struck.

"She was a young girl," Taylor said.

Two people the shooters were aiming for used her mother as a shield, police said.

"If you can imagine, mom and daughter up against a counter, and the two intended targets come in and bump into them and turn the mother around as they're being shot at," Chell said.

"Whoever shot these people, they had no regard for human life," said Jamal Wilson, who works nearby.

Wilson said he was only 30 seconds away from being an innocent victim, too.

"It puts fear in us because now we can't really come outside. I do deliveries. I don't know if it's safe for me to do a delivery tomorrow," Wilson said.

Neighbors were rattled by the disregard for life.

"You can't walk your own streets without getting shot. Something's wrong with that," neighbor Darnell Smith said.

Police say the gunmen, who were wearing face masks, ran north on White Plains Road, and that they were aiming for people.

The suspects are described as two males, one wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and the other wearing a gray hoodie, police said.

Police are investigating whether any of the other four victims in the hospital were the intended targets.

All six victims are expected to survive.

