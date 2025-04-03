24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Death investigation underway after human remains found in Bronzeville, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 3, 2025 2:16PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after human remains were found on the city's South Side.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The remains were found in the 4500-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at about 1:18 a.m. on Thursday, according to Chicago police.

CPD officers were on patrol when a resident waived them down. The person said they found what appeared to be human remains.

A death investigation is underway.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

It is unknown what state the remains were found, or where exactly the person said they were.

Police did not release any other information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW