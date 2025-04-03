Death investigation underway after human remains found in Bronzeville, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after human remains were found on the city's South Side.

The remains were found in the 4500-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at about 1:18 a.m. on Thursday, according to Chicago police.

CPD officers were on patrol when a resident waived them down. The person said they found what appeared to be human remains.

A death investigation is underway.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

It is unknown what state the remains were found, or where exactly the person said they were.

Police did not release any other information.

