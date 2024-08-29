Brookfield Zoo holding blood drive Thursday with free admission, gift card for donors

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Brookfield Zoo is holding a blood drive Thursday.
This video on this story is from a previous report
It comes as the American Red Cross says they continue experience a national blood emergency.
Eligible donors can roll up their sleeves Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brookfield Zoo Chicago's Discovery Center.
All pre-registered donors will receive free admission to the zoo, free parking as well as a $20 gift card and special edition Red Cross hat.
For more information and to donate, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=BrookfieldZoo