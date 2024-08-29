Brookfield Zoo holding blood drive Thursday with free admission, gift card for donors

Those who donate blood, platelets or plasma in August will get an Amazon gift card.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Brookfield Zoo is holding a blood drive Thursday.

It comes as the American Red Cross says they continue experience a national blood emergency.

Eligible donors can roll up their sleeves Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brookfield Zoo Chicago's Discovery Center.

All pre-registered donors will receive free admission to the zoo, free parking as well as a $20 gift card and special edition Red Cross hat.

For more information and to donate, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=BrookfieldZoo

