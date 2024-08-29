WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Brookfield Zoo holding blood drive Thursday with free admission, gift card for donors

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 29, 2024 11:42AM
Red Cross offers gift card to encourage donations as supply drops 25%
Those who donate blood, platelets or plasma in August will get an Amazon gift card.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Brookfield Zoo is holding a blood drive Thursday.

This video on this story is from a previous report

It comes as the American Red Cross says they continue experience a national blood emergency.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Eligible donors can roll up their sleeves Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brookfield Zoo Chicago's Discovery Center.

All pre-registered donors will receive free admission to the zoo, free parking as well as a $20 gift card and special edition Red Cross hat.

For more information and to donate, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=BrookfieldZoo

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW