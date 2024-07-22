1 dead in Buffalo Grove house fire: village spokeswoman

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died in a house fire in north suburban Buffalo Grove Monday, a spokeswoman for the village said.

Buffalo Grove fire crews responded to a garage fire in the 600-block of Woodhollow Lane before 10:45 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found there was an ongoing house fire.

As of about 1:20 p.m., the fire was extinguished, and one person had died, the spokeswoman said.

Officials did not immediately provide any additional information about the person who died.

An investigation is underway.

Images of the fire show large flames coming from the home's garage, while two cars were parked in the driveway. Heavy, black smoke was also visible.