Woman dies after Elk Grove Village house fire: officials

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman has died after a house fire in Chicago's north suburbs, Elk Grove Village fire officials said early Friday morning.

The fire broke out just after midnight in the 900-block of Wilshire Avenue, Elk Grove Village officials said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital after the blaze, but did not survive, fire officials said.

No further information about the woman was immediately released.

Firefighters remained on the scene just after 4 a.m.

Video of fire crews showed the home was severely damaged in the blaze.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.