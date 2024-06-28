Woman dies after Elk Grove Village house fire: officials

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman has died after a house fire in Chicago's north suburbs, Elk Grove Village fire officials said early Friday morning.
The fire broke out just after midnight in the 900-block of Wilshire Avenue, Elk Grove Village officials said.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital after the blaze, but did not survive, fire officials said.
No further information about the woman was immediately released.
SEE ALSO: Orland Park gym sustains extensive damage in fire; 2 nearby businesses closed, officials say
Firefighters remained on the scene just after 4 a.m.
Video of fire crews showed the home was severely damaged in the blaze.
It was not immediately clear how the fire began.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.