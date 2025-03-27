Buffalo Grove teenager to be featured on 'American Idol' this Sunday: 'This is my time'

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago-area teenager will be featured on "American Idol" on ABC this Sunday night.

Nikki Rodrigues is from the northwest suburbs, and is talking about the thrill of her young lifetime: a chance to make music in the spotlight.

Rodrigues said her mom would post videos of her on her Facebook.

"I guess I just felt ready, and I wanted my voice to be heard. I wanted to share my music with people," Rodrigues said.

She grew up in Buffalo Grove, and started singing when she was just 8, with dad on guitar.

Rodrigues turns 18 this weekend: the same day she makes her primetime debut.

"This is my time; I'm meant to do this right now," Rodrigues said. "It really showed me more about how my life could look like, if I keep going at it, what I could be doing in the future."

An "Idol" producer found Rodrigues on TikTok; she's been posting since she was 10.

"I think that shows that, even if you don't think anyone is watching, there's always something good that comes out of it," Rodrigues said.

She said being with the "Idol" judges "did not feel real."

"It goes by really fast: You're in there; you sing your song, get your feedback and walk out, and 'oh my God, what just happened?'" Rodrigues said. "I never really knew what goes on behind the scenes, and everyone was so graceful and happy and welcoming. It's just something I'm dreaming about. When will it come? When will it come? I was just trying to enjoy every second of it."

Rodrigues' parents are from South America, where she travels and performs every summer.

"I always try to book gigs in Brazil; I like singing songs in Portuguese and connecting with people there," Rodrigues said.

Two canines are devoted fans.

"They're the sweetest audience, and, if no one's listening at home, they always are," Rodrigues said.

She said she hopes to perform in Chicago someday.

"Music for me isn't just sharing pretty melodies; it's everything that I'm feeling," Rodrigues said. "I just want my music to make people feel something; that's what I've always wanted."

Rodrigues says she's still figuring out where she wants to go to college, but will continue to follow the dream she's had since childhood to be in show business.

You can see her on "American Idol" this Sunday night at 7 p.m.