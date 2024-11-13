Suburban high school students help build houses in new Schaumburg subdivision

District 211 high school students are helping build houses in a new subdivision in Schaumburg.

District 211 high school students are helping build houses in a new subdivision in Schaumburg.

District 211 high school students are helping build houses in a new subdivision in Schaumburg.

District 211 high school students are helping build houses in a new subdivision in Schaumburg.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Some Northwest suburban high school students are helping build a better Chicago.

District 211 high school students are getting a unique opportunity to learn the trades first hand by building houses in a new subdivision in Schaumburg.

It's not unusual to hear the sound of a nail gun in a high school shop class, but the nails students used Wednesday went into the lumber in a real house. The District 211 high school students are the primary builders.

"We're experiencing how to build every single thing. The basement, the first floor, second floor, the roof," Hoffman Estates High School student Iliana Hernandez said.

The program is a partnership with Nitti Development and Builder EDU which designed the unique curriculum. Students can earn college credit or get a jumpstart on a career.

By next year or even this summer, I should be able to start on an apprenticeship with almost any trade I want. So it's a great opportunity. Carter Bayne, Hoffman Estates High School student

"It allows them to see the various roles in building construction from carpentry to plumbing to electrician to roofing," said Michele Napier with District 211 College and Career readiness.

The students are responsible for three of the houses in the new Schaumburg subdivision. They are working alongside professionals making sure everything is done right.

"Everything has to be done perfectly when the inspectors come in there they look with very specific eyes," building construction teacher Todd Stennett said.

They even built a temporary classroom on the site for the students, who may eventually become employees.

"By next year or even this summer, I should be able to start on an apprenticeship with almost any trade I want. So it's a great opportunity," Hoffman Estates High School student Carter Bayne said.

They expect to have all the construction finished by March, and they already have a buyer for it who is paying a seven-figure price.

