Burr Ridge man accused of killing mother in sledgehammer attack denied pre-trial release

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A judge denied pre-trial release for a west suburban man accused of murdering his mother with a sledgehammer.

Virna Rodriguez died Sunday, two days after she was attacked in her home on South Madison Street in Burr Ridge.

Her son, Oscar Rodriguez, made his first court appearance on Monday.

He faces several charges, including first-degree murder.

Rodriguez is due back in court next month.