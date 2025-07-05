Man shot to death inside vehicle in Cabrini-Green; person of interest in custody: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's North Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood's 800-block of North Cambridge Avenue just after 9:45 a.m.

A 46-year-old man was inside a vehicle when someone fired shots, striking him in the back, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

One person of interest is in custody, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

