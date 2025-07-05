24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot to death inside vehicle in Cabrini-Green; person of interest in custody: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 5, 2025 5:20PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's North Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood's 800-block of North Cambridge Avenue just after 9:45 a.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A 46-year-old man was inside a vehicle when someone fired shots, striking him in the back, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

One person of interest is in custody, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW