Parents granted custody of daughter's body after death at her husband's South Loop home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Caitlin Tracey's body is still in the possession of the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Until Tuesday, the 36-year-old woman's body had been locked in a two-week legal limbo, the subject of a court fight between Tracey's husband and her parents.

On Oct. 27, Chicago police said, they found Tracey dead in a South Loop high-rise condo building in the 1200-block of South Prairie Avenue, where her husband lived.

According to court documents, investigators told Tracey's family that based on the remains, her "body fell approximately 24 floors before landing at the bottom of a stairwell. Based on the height of the fall, descedent's body was pulverized and her foot was severed from her body."

Investigators held and questioned Tracey's husband for two days but released him without charges. That's why ABC7 is not naming him.

Court papers show a documented history of abuse allegations by Tracey against her husband.

In October of last year, Tracey filed for an order of protection, saying, "I am fearful for further abuse."

Court records show earlier this year, Tracey's husband was charged with multiple felonies, including domestic violence, in Berrien County, Michigan, where Tracey lived.

On Tuesday, a Michigan judge granted Andrew and Monica Tracey custody of their daughter's body. The parents' attorney said, "The family will continue to fight for Caitlin until she is laid to rest with the respect and dignity she deserves."

What happened in the high-rise before Tracey was found dead is still the subject of an open death investigation.