Cardiac arrest patient reunites with Chicago first responders who saved her life: 'Forever grateful'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There were hugs all around on Wednesday from a grateful Chicago woman who needed help and got it.

Cara Frank is alive today after a team of Chicago firefighters and paramedics responded to a call last summer.

"Thank you, just thank you for letting me be here for my kids," Frank said. "Thank you."

Frank was in sudden and unexplained cardiac arrest. Her husband started CPR. Then firefighters from Tower Ladder 23 continued CPR until Ambulance 20 arrived.

"They were doing a great job already doing CPR. We put her on a heart monitor and she was in shockable rhythm, so we continued shocking her giving her CPR medication," said Jessica Kilimnik with Chicago Fire Department. "By the time we got her down to our stretch, she was breathing on her own, which is a great thing."

Kilimnik was the paramedic in charge that day.

I just feel thankful that I was able to say thank you in person, that I'm still here and they played such a critical role in that, and I'll be forever grateful. Cara Frank, CFD patient

"A lot of times they don't know what happens way down the road," CFD Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said. "This was one of those days when we saw this woman survive. It was truly truly the hard work of the EMTs and the paramedics."

"I remembered all the details about it, and I wanted to meet her, because we don't get to meet people from cardiac arrest very often," Kilimnik said. "It is a little emotional in a good way."

Nearly ten months ago to the day, Frank was reunited with the first responders

"It was very surreal. I didn't even know which paramedics had come in, just wanted to say thank you everyone for the work that they do everyday, not just for me, but for everyone they help everyday," Frank said. "I just feel thankful that I was able to say thank you in person, that I'm still here and they played such a critical role in that, and I'll

be forever grateful."

Frank now has a pacemaker, and while it is still unclear what caused the cardiac arrest, she has fully recovered. The mother and teacher was able to return to her life and the first responders returned to duty ready to help the next person in need.