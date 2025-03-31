3rd child dies from Carpentersville house fire, officials say

Two young children were killed and another was injured Sunday morning in a house fire on Kingston Circle in Carpentersville, fire officials said.

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A third child has died after a house fire Sunday morning in Carpentersville.

The fire broke out at a home in the 1700-block of Kingston Circle in Carpentersville, fire officials said.

Fire officials said two children died from the fire and a third was transported to Sherman Hospital and then transferred to Loyola Medical Center. The Cook County Medical Examiner's the two-year-old child later died at the hospital.

The fire spread so fast, firefighters say by the time they arrived the home was fully engulfed with three very young children trapped in the basement.

It was just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when Carpentersville resident Sam Olvera looked outside his window to see flames shooting out from his neighbor's home.

"By the time I got dressed and come out and see what I could do, the house just went up in flames," Olvera said. "The whole front of the house."

Then things got worse.

"I thought everybody was out, and thought, 'Okay, we'll just wait for the fire department to get here,'" Olvera said. "And all of a sudden I heard, 'There's kids in there. There's kids in there.'"

Firefighters arrived within minutes. Reports were that six people were trapped inside, including three young children who were reported to be in the basement.

"The guys went to work right away," Chief Anaszewicz said. "Grabbed what they could to try to put the fire out. Start a search immediately of the building."

Seeing the magnitude of the fire, a MABAS alarm was called, bringing in resources from all over Kane County.

"Upon arrival the crews had fire coming out of all four windows of the building here," Carpentersville Fire Chief William Anaszewicz said.. "So their immediate response was to try to put the fire out and then initiate the searches then made it in through the front door and were able to take two of the older victims out and then conducted the searches in the lower level where the children were reported. They were able to get the one out and the two, like I said, passed away."

The shocking tragedy reverberated Sunday throughout the community.

"It's a tragic loss we've had here today," Carpentersville Village President John Skillman said. "Just here to support the neighbors and families involved."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation with ATF and the State Fire Marshall brought in to help.