Man critically injured in house explosion in unincorporated Cary, fire officials say

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was burned and critically injured in a house fire and explosion Sunday in the northwest suburbs.

The fire and explosion happened around 1:32 p.m. in the 6700 block of Pheasant Trail in unincorporated Cary, McHenry County, the Cary Fire Protection District said.

Firefighters arrived at the home and found a house on fire with doors and windows blown off of the building, official said.

A man, whose exact age was no yet known, was found on the ground outside of the home with burn injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Barrington in critical condition.

Emergency crews controlled the fire around 2:12 p.m. The house was considered a total loss.

No other injuries were reported.

The Cary fire crews were aided by multiple neighboring fire departments. The Cary Fire Protection District McHenry County Building Department, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Nicor are investigating the fire and explosion.

No further information was immediately available.