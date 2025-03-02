Man killed in Cicero house explosion ID'd as missing wedding guest, responsible for blast: Police

On Tuesday, family members told ABC7 a wedding guest has been missing since the explosion.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have revealed new details in a deadly Cicero house explosion last month.

The man found dead in the debris has been identified 31-year-old Cicero resident Anthony Avila-Puebla by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Cicero police said investigators determined Avila-Puebla is responsible for the explosion Feb. 15 in the 2200 block of Central Avenue.

The family of a newly-wed couple who got married on the day of the explosion told ABC7 that Avila-Puebla was a guest at the wedding and had gone missing during the ceremony.

Cicero police confirmed Avila-Puebla was in a relationship with another wedding guest who also lived at the home on Central Avenue with the newlyweds.

"During the investigation, Detectives determined that Avila-Puebla had a relationship with a family member living at the residence where the explosion occurred," a news release from Cicero police read in part. "While the family member attended a wedding, Avila-Puebla was seen on video parking his vehicle a half a block from the house, removing a 5-gallon jug, and entering the building. He was then seen exiting with the same jug empty, returning to his vehicle. He was observed on two additional occasions removing multiple jugs from his vehicle and entering the building. Shortly after, an explosion occurred, and Avila-Puebla was not seen exiting. A thorough investigation revealed that the jugs contained a flammable liquid, and Avila-Puebla was determined to be responsible for the explosion. The motive for the explosion remains unknown at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing."

Tom Davis and Eleni Vrettos had just said "I do" when they say their phones started lighting up with calls that their house on Central Avenue was destroyed.

Officials said the explosion caused the neighboring building to catch fire, leaving a total of 11 families displaced.

Cicero police told ABC7 last month that one person was found dead at the home. Davis previously told ABC7 they did not know who that person was, but he has now been identified as Avila-Puebla.

Davis told ABC7 last month their six cats were at home at the time and they were missing.

The couple said what now amounts to rubble was supposed to be the home they would start their new lives in.

"We were doing renovations on the house. We were going to make the bottom portion of it commercial and rent it out, perhaps as a storage unit while we lived up top," Davis said.

As the community jumps into help, raising over $28,000 for the couple through a GoFundMe, Vrettos is grieving the very home she grew up in.

"The building belonged to my family for almost 40 years. Yeah, I grew up here, so I live, lived here, and I work in the community. And I mean, Cicero is all I really know," Vrettos said.

Cicero police continue to investigate.