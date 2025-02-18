BreakingComplete List of Chicago Area School Closings
1 charged in crash that killed Glenview police officer in Barrington

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tuesday, February 18, 2025 10:10AM
GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged with reckless homicide in the crash that killed a Glenview police officer.

Barrington police said 23-year-old Christopher Lopez is expected to be in a Rolling Meadows courtroom Tuesday for a detention hearing.

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of DUI and is accused of veering into oncoming traffic on South Northwest Highway early Sunday morning.

That's when police say Lopez crashed into Glenview Police Officer Robert Fryc, 43, who later died.

Fryc had been with the department since 2007. Police said Fryc was recently recognized at the village's Feb. 4 board of trustees meeting for being one of the first responders who helped save the life of a fellow officer last summer.

