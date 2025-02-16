Glenview police officer dies in Barrington crash while driving to work, officials say

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A Glenview police officer died in a Barrington crash while driving to work early Sunday morning, officials said.

Glenview police said 43-year-old Officer Robert Fryc had been with the department since 2007.

Fryc was recently recognized at the village's Feb. 4 board of trustees meeting for being one of the first responders who helped save the life of a fellow officer last summer.

Police did not immediately provide further details about what led up to the crash or whether anyone else was injured.

The Barrington Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County are investigating.

"Officer Fryc was more than just a colleague," said Glenview Police Chief William Fitzpatrick. "He was a part of our family and a part of this community. Our hearts are broken by his passing, and our priority now is to support his loved ones and our department as we grieve this unimaginable loss together."

"We are devastated by the tragic loss of Officer Fryc, who just two weeks ago we recognized for his service and dedication to Glenview," said Glenview Village President Michael Jenny. "On behalf of the entire Village, I extend our deepest condolences to Officer Fryc's family, friends and fellow officers. When the time is right, we will come together as a community to honor and remember his service.

The Glenview Police Department has sent home many of the dayshift officers who work with Fryc, and Cook County and neighboring communities are helping to cover.

The village and police department asked for privacy and respect for Fryc's family and colleagues.