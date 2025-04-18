Woman charged after mute man with lung cancer found stabbed to death in South Shore home, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been charged with killing a 61-year-old cancer patient in his South Shore home, officials said.

The victim was found October 14, 2024 stabbed to death in the 7100 block of South East End Avenue, Chicago police said.

Kim Landers told ABC7 she found her brother Tony Landers' body last October when she went to check on him.

Loved ones said he had lung cancer making him weak and unable to defend himself.

Tony was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022, Kim said. He grew weak over the years after becoming a mute when his voice box had to be removed.

Now, 34-year old Catherine Perry has been charged with murder and attempted arson in the fatal stabbing, Chicago police said.

Perry is due in court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.