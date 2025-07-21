21-year-old Miguel Mora, who they say was in the country illegally and has a history of violence in recent months.

2 in custody after off-duty Border Patrol officer shot in the face in NYC, Kristi Noem says

NEW YORK -- An off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer who was shot in the face is recovering after an apparent botched robbery in Fort Washington Park on Saturday.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced in a news conference Monday morning that a second suspect was in custody in connection to the incident under the George Washington Bridge.

Video of the incident released by the Department of Homeland security shows two men approach the 42-year-old officer on a moped, with a female companion pulling out a gun.

The 42-year-old off-duty officer pulled out his service weapon but the gunman shot him in the face and arm. The officer fired back, hitting the gunman's leg.

Officials had previously announced the arrest of 21-year-old Miguel Mora, who they say was in the country illegally and has a history of violence in recent months.

Noem said Mora remained in the United States despite having been ordered deported back to the Dominican Republic two years ago.

Mayor Eric Adams says the suspect is exactly the type of individual the city is cooperating with the federal government to try and capture.

"In New York City, this 21-year-old male has prior arrests for assault and violated an order of protection. At the time of this shooting, he had an active bench warrant in the Bronx. He was wanted for a robbery from last December and a stabbing from January. A robbery from last December and a stabbing in January," Adams said. "The violent migrant and asylum seekers who are bringing violence, that really tarnishes the reputation of those who come to this country to pursue the American dream."

Noem and Border Czar Tom Homan repeatedly blamed sanctuary city policies - including specifically the mayor and City Council - for the two suspects remaining on the streets.

"How many more lives will it take, how many more people have to be hurt and victimized before we have public safety be a number one priority in some of our largest cities," Noem said. "When I look at what Mayor Adams has done to New York City, it breaks my heart to see the families that have suffered because of his policies."

Despite their multiple prior arrests, they said NYPD is not permitted to hold them for federal agents upon arrest. That forces ICE to hunt them down on the streets instead of being able to coordinate detention after they are arrested and released.

As a result, Homan said "we're gonna flood the zone" with agents on the streets to detain criminals in sanctuary cities.

