Happy birthday, Chicago! Here are some free things to do as the city turns 188 years old

The city was officially founded on March 4, 1837.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Happy birthday to the city of Chicago!

360 Chicago, the observation deck high above Michigan Avenue, is offering free admission to Chicago residents all week long.

On Tuesday, the 94th floor Skydeck Chicago at 875 North Michigan is also throwing a birthday bash. Attendees can get Chicago-themed airbrushed tattoos, sample Garrett's popcorn, and get a slice of birthday cake. It runs from 3 to 7 p.m.

Fun Facts about Chicago

Jean Baptiste Point du Sable is known as the founder or father of Chicago in the late 18th century. However it wasn't officially incorporated until 1837.

Chicago is known as the United States' railroad capital.

The city has more major railroads serving the city than any other place in America.

The "L" train system was the first elevated railway in the U.S., debuting in 1892.

Lincoln Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in the country, and one of the few remaining free zoos in the U.S.

The Adler Planetarium was the first planetarium in the Western Hemisphere. It opened on May 12, 1930.

The Water Tower was built in the late 1860s. It was one of the few buildings to survive the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. It was designed by Architect William W. Boyington.

Chicago is home to the Willis Tower, formerly known as Sears Tower, which is one of the largest skyscrapers in the world.

The 110-story building became part of the iconic Chicago skyline in 1973. The broadcast antennas were added in 1982, according to the building's website.