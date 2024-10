Center for Changing Lives celebrates 35 years of spreading hope

The "Center for Changing Lives" is celebrating 35 years of spreading hope to others this October.

The "Center for Changing Lives" is celebrating 35 years of spreading hope to others this October.

The "Center for Changing Lives" is celebrating 35 years of spreading hope to others this October.

The "Center for Changing Lives" is celebrating 35 years of spreading hope to others this October.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The "Center for Changing Lives" is celebrating 35 years of spreading hope to others this October. It is a social service organization here in Chicago. They have locations in the Chicago area.

The group's executive director, Juliana Gonzalez-Crussi stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the organization's impact on the community. To connect and learn more about services and programs at "Center for Changing Lives" click here.