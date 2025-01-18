Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: How Henrietta Lacks' cells changed the medical world

Alfred Lacks Carter Jr. spoke to ABC7 about his grandmother, Henrietta Lacks, ahead of a Cervical Cancer Awareness Month event at Imani Village.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

ABC7 was joined by special guests head of an event Saturday at Imani Village promoting cancer prevention and more representation for Black and brown patients.

Alfred Lacks Carter Jr. and Dr. Tonya S. Roberson from Governors State University joined ABC7 in studio Friday.

Carter is the grandson of Henrietta Lacks. She is a Black woman whose cells changed the medical world.

Lacks died from cervical cancer in 1951 after being part of a clinical trial she wasn't aware of. Cells from tissue, known as "HeLa cells," have since been sent around the world, and have led to numerous medical breakthroughs.

A movie about her story was made in 2017, starring Orpah Winfrey. Lacks' cells have been used in 75,000 medical studies and are believed to have saved 10 million lives.

Carter spoke about his grandmother and why healthcare equity is so important for Black and brown women.

The Henrietta Lacks House and the University of Chicago Cancer Center are hosting the "Immortal Like Her" event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Imani Village, located at 901 E. 95th Street. More information about the event can be found here.

