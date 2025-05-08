Charges dropped against former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis after cooperation with feds

Charges are now dropped against former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis after his cooperation with federal investigators in the Ed Burke corruption case.

Charges are now dropped against former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis after his cooperation with federal investigators in the Ed Burke corruption case.

Charges are now dropped against former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis after his cooperation with federal investigators in the Ed Burke corruption case.

Charges are now dropped against former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis after his cooperation with federal investigators in the Ed Burke corruption case.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges have officially been dropped against former Alderman Danny Solis, court documents showed.

It is all part of a deal he made to cooperate with the federal government after being charged with bribery.

The acting U.S. attorney in Chicago made the request for charges to be dropped last month.

Solis' cooperation included wearing a wire and recording some of his colleagues.

Solis was a key witness in the successful prosecution of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

RELATED: US government wants former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan to pay $3.1M in restitution

Madigan was found guilty on 10 counts in a partial verdict earlier this year.

His recordings also helped prosecutors build the corruption case against former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the charges against Solis in exchange for his cooperation.