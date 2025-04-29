ISP: SUV drove through field before plowing into Chatham, IL building, killing 4 students

A car crash in Chatham, Illinois at the YNOT After School Camp in the 300-block of Breckenridge Road left four students dead on Monday, officials say.

CHATHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Four students were killed and six others injured when an SUV drove through a downstate after-school camp on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Illinois State Police said Tuesday morning two seven-year-old girls, an 18-year-old girl and an 18-year-old were killed. Six other children were injured and one remains in critical condition, police said.

ISP said officers responded to the YNOT After School Camp, located at 301 Breckenridge Road in Chatham, around 3:20 p.m. That's just south of Springfield.

"The vehicle crashed into the east side of the building went through the building and exited outside the west side of the building," said Chatham Police Deputy Chief Scott Tarter.

Police said the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and traveled through a field before hitting the building.

The Sangamon County coroner said four students died in the crash.

One of the victims who died was inside the building at the time of the crash, and the three others were outside, ISP said.

Chatham police believe at least six others suffered injuries, and a helicopter airlifted one of them to the hospital.

ISP said the driver, who was the only person inside the SUV, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but was not injured.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement, saying, "I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon. Our community lost a group of bright and innocent young people with their whole lives ahead of them. Parents said goodbye to their kids this morning not knowing it would be the last time. My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they're experiencing - something that no parent should ever have to endure. MK and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this unspeakable tragedy.

Illinois State Police has begun working with the Chatham Police Department to investigate the incident and will provide the public with more information when it becomes available. My office is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to support in any way that we can. We are grateful for all the first responders assisting our community during this difficult time."

The investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.