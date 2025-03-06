Kendall College Culinary School shares corned beef empanada with pub curry sauce recipe

St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner

Chef Wook Kang from Kendall College Culinary School at National Louis University shared a corned beef and colcannon empanada recipe.

Chef Wook Kang from Kendall College Culinary School at National Louis University shared a corned beef and colcannon empanada recipe.

Chef Wook Kang from Kendall College Culinary School at National Louis University shared a corned beef and colcannon empanada recipe.

Chef Wook Kang from Kendall College Culinary School at National Louis University shared a corned beef and colcannon empanada recipe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler Cooked up a Storm Thursday with a chef, who has taught hundreds of aspiring cooks a thing or two in the kitchen.

The Kendall College Culinary School is gearing up for St. Patrick's Day.

Students are learning how to make corned beef and colcannon empanadas with pub curry sauce.

SEE ALSO: Cooking up a Storm with new west suburban steakhouse Hinsdale Prime

Wook Kang is an associate dean at Kendall College at National Louis University.

Recipe

Yield: 4 portions

Empanada Filling

Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled: 2 cups

Cold water: As needed

Kosher salt: 1 tsp.

Unsalted butter: 1 Tbsp.

Heavy cream: 1/2 cup

Corned beef, cooked, shredded: 1 cup

Boiled cabbage leaves, thinly sliced: 1/2 cup

Scallions: 4 Tbsp.

Kosher salt: 1 tsp.

Ground black pepper: 1 tsp.

Empanada skins: 4 each

Preparation:

1. In a medium size pot, add the Yukon gold potatoes and enough cold water to fill the pot.

2. Add the kosher salt to the pot and bring it to a boil.

3. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are fork tender.

4. Remove the potatoes from the pot and mash lightly in a bowl, with butter and cream.

5. Fold in the corned beef, scallions, cabbage leaves and season with salt and pepper.

6. For each empanada, place 2 tablespoons of filling into each and fold the empanadas to a desired shape.

7. Fry in a deep fryer or pan-fry at 350 F.

8. Cook until the empanadas are golden brown.

9. Drain on a paper towel lined plate.

10. Serve with Pub Curry Sauce.

Pub Curry Sauce

Ingredients:

Canola oil: 2 Tbsp.

Yellow onion, small dice: 1/4 cup

Garlic cloves, minced: 2

Fresh ginger: 1 tsp.

Turmeric powder: 1 tsp.

Curry powder: 1/2 tsp.

Garam masala: 1 tsp.

Cinnamon, ground: 1 pinch

Tomato paste: 1 Tbsp.

All-purpose flour: 1 Tbsp.

Chicken stock: 1 cup

Applesauce: 1/4 cup

Kosher salt: 1 tsp.

Soy sauce: 1 tsp.

Preparation:

1. Over low heat, add the canola oil to a medium-size pot.

2. Cook the onions for 2 minutes, until soft. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant.

3. Add the ginger, turmeric powder, curry powder, garam masala, and cinnamon and toast for 30 seconds over medium heat.

4. Add the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute. Add the flour and cook for an additional 1 minute.

5. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil.

6. Reduce the sauce to a simmer and simmer for 15 minutes.

7. Place the sauce in a blender and add the applesauce, kosher salt and soy sauce. Blend on high speed until smooth.

8. Serve with Empanadas.