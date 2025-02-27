Cooking up a Storm with new west suburban steakhouse Hinsdale Prime

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago was Cooking up a Storm Thursday with a fine-dining steakhouse in the western suburbs.

Hinsdale Prime has only been open about six months.

The early reviews are good.

The restaurant is right on the BNSF train line, in the heart of downtown Hinsdale.

It's the steak, seafood and pasta that make the menu a hard decision.

Restaurant partners Ignacio Martinez and Antonio Monroy and Chef Javier Gomez joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday.

Hinsdale Prime is open seven days a week.

Visit Hinsdaleprimesteakhouse.com for more information.

Watch the video above to see how to make some of their best dishes.