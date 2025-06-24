Chester Weger, known as 'Starved Rock Killer', has died

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man convicted in the 1960 Starved Rock triple murders has died, according to his attorney.

Chester Weger died on Sunday surrounded by his family, according to attorney Andy Hale. He was 86 years old.

"Chester fought until the very end to prove his innocence," Hale added.

Weger was convicted in 1961 for killing Lillian Oetting. He was also accused of the beating death of Mildred Lindquist and Frances Murphy at Starved Rock State Park, according to the Will County State's Attorney.

In February 2020, he was released on parole from the Pickneyville Correctional Center.

Weger always maintained that he was innocent. He spent 60 years behind bars.

"Chester was humble, generous and kind. The injustice he suffered during his lifetime is unimaginable. Rest assured, we will continue our efforts to obtain the justice that Chester so deserves. Rest in peace Chester, we love you," Hale said.

