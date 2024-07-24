Chi-Town Cheerleaders say their insurance company will not cover them

Longtime Bud Billiken Parade performers, Chi-Town Cats Cheerleaders, may not be allowed this year

The Chi-Town Cats Cheerleaders, Chicago Bud Billiken Parade performers for decades, may not be able to join the 2024 event over an insurance issue.

The Chi-Town Cats Cheerleaders, Chicago Bud Billiken Parade performers for decades, may not be able to join the 2024 event over an insurance issue.

The Chi-Town Cats Cheerleaders, Chicago Bud Billiken Parade performers for decades, may not be able to join the 2024 event over an insurance issue.

The Chi-Town Cats Cheerleaders, Chicago Bud Billiken Parade performers for decades, may not be able to join the 2024 event over an insurance issue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bud Billiken Parade is a celebrated South Side Chicago tradition. But, this summer, a team that has been part of the parade for more than two decades, might not be able to participate.

The Chi-Town Cheerleaders say their insurance company will not cover them.

They're hoping for a last-minute miracle.

"It emphasizes education, leadership and learning, and that's something that we teach here. And that's why they want to be in the parade," Chi-Town Cheerleaders Head Coach Paulette Franklin said.

For the last 25 years, the Chi-Town Cats Cheerleaders have performed in the Bud Billiken Parade.

"They just want a chance to show their talent, and that all children aren't doing negative things, that there is something positive on the South Side," Franklin said.

But, this year, Franklin said their talent may not be seen in the parade because their insurance company made the decision not to cover them for the event.

"I was looking forward to starting off the year with the Bud, and it's kind of disappointing," Chi-Town cheerleader Saniya Moore said.

SEE ALSO: Hundreds mourn Dance Force Elite founder Matthew Thomas, who died at age 34

Even with a new insurance policy, the Cats may have to choose between paying rent to stay in their building or performing in the parade.

"We've been practicing very long and hard," cheerleader De'Shyra Bush said.

Bush and Moore said the team has been working on their Bud Billiken Parade routine for two months. They say, as leaders, no matter what happens, they have one goal.

"Keep the energy up," Moore said.

Energy isn't hard to come by on 95th Street. Whether it's dancing, cheering or tumbling they cheer each other on.

"I can go out there and show everybody what I can do. Even though we're a small team, we can show them what we know," Bush said.

The Cats say if they don't get to be in the parade this year, they'll have their own celebration in their parking lot, as the coach keeps their spirits high.

"Just let them know something positive always comes out of something negative," Franklin said.

The team's insurance company, HDI Global, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The parade director did give the team an extension to get their insurance Tuesday.