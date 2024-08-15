DNC volunteer appreciation rally thrown at Wrigley Field; Gov. Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Stratton to speak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago 2024 DNC Host Committee is hosting an appreciation rally for the Democratic Convention volunteers at Wrigley Field Thursday night.

Thousands of people have volunteered for the convention, and the host committee wanted to give them an opportunity to receive a briefing on assignment information, meeting their fellow volunteers and get energized for the week ahead.

"They had 3,000 extra volunteers that came in right away after the transition, and they were probably mostly young people," said volunteer Estelle Edens. "That was so exciting and brought the temperature up so much for the excitement for this DNC."

"I'm going to be at Chicago Midway greeting the VIPs coming in, greeting them off the airplanes," said volunteer Crystal Flynn. "I'm going to be very proud."

They'll also have a chance to stand on home plate and snag a photo with the 2016 World Series trophy.

Performers at the rally include the Kenwood Academy Marching Broncos and Majorettes. Governor JB Pritzker, Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton, Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts and Host Committee Executive Director Christy George are all scheduled to speak.

