24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 in custody after ambulance stolen on Northwest Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 26, 2025 8:27PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was taken into custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The ambulance was stolen near Swedish Hospital at Foster and Washtenaw Avenue at about 12:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

Chicago police said nobody was inside the ambulance at the time of the theft.

The ambulance was later recovered, and a man was taken into custody, Chicago police said.

Chopper 7 was over a police investigation near I-94 and Dundee Road in Northbrook.

Video shows as officers investigated an ambulance in a parking lot.

Northbrook police said it was an active investigation. No other information was made available.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW