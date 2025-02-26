1 in custody after ambulance stolen on Northwest Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was taken into custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance, Chicago police said.
The ambulance was stolen near Swedish Hospital at Foster and Washtenaw Avenue at about 12:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
Chicago police said nobody was inside the ambulance at the time of the theft.
The ambulance was later recovered, and a man was taken into custody, Chicago police said.
Chopper 7 was over a police investigation near I-94 and Dundee Road in Northbrook.
Video shows as officers investigated an ambulance in a parking lot.
Northbrook police said it was an active investigation. No other information was made available.
No injuries were reported.