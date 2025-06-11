Organizers say this is more than a religious act; it's a call to action

Chicago-area faith leaders among hundreds taking part in 40-day fast in solidarity with Gaza

Chicago-area faith leaders are among hundreds taking part in a 40-day fast in solidarity with Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Chicago-area faith leaders are among hundreds taking part in a 40-day fast in solidarity with Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Chicago-area faith leaders are among hundreds taking part in a 40-day fast in solidarity with Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Chicago-area faith leaders are among hundreds taking part in a 40-day fast in solidarity with Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the halfway point of a fast to show solidarity with food insecure families in Gaza.

Several local faith leaders are some of the hundreds of people around the world who are taking part.

They are in the middle of a 40-day fast to amplify the dire conditions that have gripped Gaza for months.

"Our purpose is to feel in our own bodies some small part of the deprivation the Palestinians are enduring," said Candace Bell, with Trinity United Church of Christ.

Following the collapse in early March of the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Israel set up a blockade of the Gaza Strip.

SEE ALSO: Israel deports Greta Thunberg after Gaza-bound ship she was on was seized

It has since been partially lifted, but a new system of distributing aid has caused chaos, with more than 2 million Palestinians facing food insecurity.

"Families are surviving on animal feed. Parents are boiling weeds to fill their children's stomachs, and still there is silence from the world," said Jenin Alharithi, with American Muslims for Palestine Chicago.

The interfaith initiative is part of a worldwide effort with more than 700 people taking part.

"All over the country, students, veterans and activists are fasting for Gaza. Some are not eating at all; others are limiting themselves to the 250 calories a day that the average Gazan is able to consume," said Lesley Williams, with Jewish Voice for Peace.

Organizers say this is more than a religious act; it's a call to action, urging world leaders to take meaningful steps toward peace in Gaza.

"My faith calls me to love, not a weak, sentimental love, but a love that feels with those who are oppressed and suffering," said the Rev. Beth Johnson, with Unitarian Universalists for Justice in the Middle East.

The fast ends June 30, but faith leaders say they will continue to do what they can to help families in Gaza.