Chicago area gas prices rising at double the national rate as Joliet Refinery shutdown continues

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 29, 2024 10:37PM
Joliet refinery shutdown still impacting Chicago area gas prices
Chicago gas prices rose nearly 14 cents in the last week, due in part to the continued shutdown of the ExxonMobil Joliet Refinery after storm damage.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago area gas prices are still soaring, rising nearly 14 cents in just the last week, due in part to the continued shutdown of a Joliet refinery.

That means the city is double the rate of the national increase.

Chicago drivers are paying an average of $4.37 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, and prices are in our area have spike by 25 cents over the last month.

GasBuddy said the prices have been impacted by the ongoing shutdown of the ExxonMobil refinery in Joliet, which was narrowly missed by a tornado two weeks ago. The refinery lost power, and enough had been restored by last week to allow them to assess damage to the equipment and begin working to retore operations, it wasn't immediately clear how long a restart would take.

