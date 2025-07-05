Chicago-area priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor at Melrose Park church, Archdiocese says

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A priest who served at multiple Chicago-area churches is facing an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor, the Archdiocese of Chicago said Saturday.

Father Curtis Lambert will be stepping away from ministry during an investigations into the accusation, Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, announced in letters to families of multiple parishes.

Lambert is accused of sexual abuse against a minor while he was assigned to Sacred Heart Parish in Melrose Park approximately 40 years ago, the Archdiocese said.

The pastor has previously worked in various capacities for St. Alphonsus Liguori Parish, St. Basil Visitation Parish, Immaculate Conception and St. Michael Parish, St. Mary of the Lake and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St. Peter Damian Catholic Church, Sacred Heart and St. Eulalia Parish and St. Thomas Becket Parish.

Civil authorities and the Archdiocese are conducting investigations. According to the Archdiocese, Lambert has denied the allegation.

The Archdiocese included the following statement in the letters:

"Moreover, as is required by our child protection policies, the allegation was reported to civil authorities. The person making the allegation was offered the services of our Victim Assistance Ministry. After the investigations are complete, the archdiocese will report the results to its Independent Review Board."