2 Chicago-area priests accused of sexual abuse of a minor, Archdiocese says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two priests who served at multiple Chicago-area churches are facing allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, the Archdiocese of Chicago said Saturday.

Father Matthew Foley and Father Henry Kricek will be stepping away from ministry during investigations into the accusations, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich announced in letters to families of multiple parishes.

Foley is accused of sexual abuse against a minor while he was assigned to St. Agatha Parish approximately 30 years ago, the Archdiocese said.

Kricek is accused of sexual abuse against a minor while he was assigned to St. John Bosco Parish approximately 40 years ago, the Archdiocese said.

The Archdiocese included the following statement in each letter:

"Moreover, as is required by our child protection policies, the allegation was reported to civil authorities, the person making the allegation was offered the services of our Victim Assistance Ministry and the archdiocese has begun its investigation. After the civil authorities have finished their work, the archdiocese will complete its investigation and report the results to our Independent Review Board. We ask that you reserve judgement on this allegation until the process has concluded, as those accused are innocent until proven otherwise. We appreciate your patience. Only by conducting a thorough and impartial review can we ensure fairness to all concerned."

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.