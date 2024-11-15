24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago-area sisters deliver babies on same day in Libertyville

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, November 15, 2024 1:05AM
Chicago-area sisters deliver babies on same day
Chicago-area sisters Catherine Cervantes and Brianna Andrade both delivered their babies on October 10 at the Advocate Medical Center in Libertyville.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Chicago-area sisters are celebrating an unexpected surprise in their pregnancies.

Their babies were born on the same day.

Catherine Cervantes and Brianna Andrade delivered their bundles of joys just hours apart on October 10.

Both sisters were due in late October, but Andrade had to be induced, so Cervantes went with her to the hospital, Advocate Condell Medical Center, in Libertyville

Cervantes delivered her son Nico at 4:43 a.m. on October 10. Andrade delivered her daughter Josefina around noon the same day.

The sisters say the baby cousins are more like twins, even eating and sleeping at the same times.

