Chicago area suburbs including Aurora celebrating 4th of July with parades

The red, white, blue is on full display in Aurora for their 4th of July Parade.

The red, white, blue is on full display in Aurora for their 4th of July Parade.

The red, white, blue is on full display in Aurora for their 4th of July Parade.

The red, white, blue is on full display in Aurora for their 4th of July Parade.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The red, white, blue is on full display in Aurora on the Fourth of July!

Aurora is celebrating America's independence with its 4th of July parade.

Dozens of floats, marching bands and entertainment help celebrate this year's parade theme embracing community.

This year's celebration stepped off at Benton and River and was led by the parade's grand marshal and public leaders like the city's new mayor.

This year's parade doesn't have a theme, but highlights the community and all of its residence. People lined up along the route to celebrate being American

"Today is just a day to celebrate community, to celebrate togetherness, we're all Americans here," Tony Martinez with the city of Aurora said. "We have such vast diversity within our community and we just want to make sure everyone feels welcome, feels present and feels together here in the city of Aurora."

Aurora hosted its fireworks show Thursday night, but the celebration will not end here.

If the weather holds, a lot of folks will be out barbecuing and enjoying the day.

Highland Park is also holding an Independence Day Parade, with floats and mascots are filling the streets.

The parade will move from First and Laurel through downtown to Sunset Woods Park.

This year's theme is "Dream Team" celebrating unity teamwork and resilience.

Before the parade, the city held a remembrance ceremony to honor the lives lost and those affected by the 2022 parade shooting.

Organizers said there will be no fireworks or drone show this year out of respect for the community's healing process.

