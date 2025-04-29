IB Edens shut down at Touhy after semi-truck hits bridge support beams

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash has shut down inbound lanes on the Edens Expressway in the north suburbs Tuesday morning, IDOT said.

The crash occurred near Touhy Avenue.

The crash involved a semi-truck and a vehicle, with the vehicle ending up in a ditch and the truck bursting into flames and hitting support beams on the Touhy bridge.

All inbound traffic is being diverted off at Touhy Avenue.

It is not known if there were injuries from the crash.

The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours so the bridge can be inspected and a sign can be repaired. .

