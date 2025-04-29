24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

IB Edens shut down at Touhy after semi-truck hits bridge support beams

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 29, 2025 10:01AM
Crash shuts down IB Edens at Touhy
A crash has shut down inbound lanes of traffic on the Edens Expressway at Touhy Avenue Tuesday morning, IDOT said.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash has shut down inbound lanes on the Edens Expressway in the north suburbs Tuesday morning, IDOT said.

The crash occurred near Touhy Avenue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash involved a semi-truck and a vehicle, with the vehicle ending up in a ditch and the truck bursting into flames and hitting support beams on the Touhy bridge.

All inbound traffic is being diverted off at Touhy Avenue.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

It is not known if there were injuries from the crash.

The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours so the bridge can be inspected and a sign can be repaired. .

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW