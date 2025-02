Multi-vehicle crash shuts down roadway in Markham, video shows

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 6:20 a.m. at Dixie Highway near 162nd Street.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 6:20 a.m. at Dixie Highway near 162nd Street.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 6:20 a.m. at Dixie Highway near 162nd Street.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 6:20 a.m. at Dixie Highway near 162nd Street.

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- At least three vehicles were involved in a crash in the south suburbs on Monday morning.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 6:20 a.m. at Dixie Highway near 162nd Street in Markham.

Both lanes were shut downas of 6:30 a.m.

It is unknown how many people were injured in the crash, or what led to it.

A large first responder presence was at the scene treating some of the victims, video showed.

Police have yet to release information on the south suburban crash.