Chicago-based catering company celebrates flavors of the South

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 6, 2025 12:39PM
Lisa Shaw, chef and owner of Lisa's Boutique Catering joined ABC7 to talk about what inspired her to get into catering and her coffee cakes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's National Small Business Week and we're highlighting a Chicago-based catering company with food origins that celebrates flavors of the South.

