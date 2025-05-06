Chicago-based catering company celebrates flavors of the South

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's National Small Business Week and we're highlighting a Chicago-based catering company with food origins that celebrates flavors of the South.

Lisa Shaw, chef and owner of Lisa's Boutique Catering joined ABC7 to talk about what inspired her to get into catering and her coffee cakes.