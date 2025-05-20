Real Organized Co. shares tips for packing your suitcase for summer vacation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The summer travel season is almost here and the Chicago-based home organization company Real Organized Co. shares some tips on how to pack.

For more information, visit https://www.realorganizedco.com.

General Packing Tips:

-Instead of planning specific outfits, pull pieces you can mix and match in colors that harmonize. We recommend keeping the color palette to three coordinating colors (e.g. navy, khaki, red). Now is not the time to self-explore and test a new wardrobe! Stick with your classics that you know will make you look and feel your best!

-Limit shoes to a max of 3 (focusing on a singular color palette will help).

-Everyday walking shoe (wear this on the plane).

-1-2 pairs that can be dressed up or down (e.g. sandals and a flat/loafer).

-Wear your bulkiest items on the plane - coats, tennis shoes, sweater around your shoulders etc.

-If you need a beach/pool bag for the trip, those can be quite large to pack. Consider using a bag insert to transform the large open bag into a functional carry-on for the plane. This can then easily be removed for your day at the pool/beach.

-If you have a larger beach hat, we use these magnetic clips to carry your hat through the airport and help it maintain its shape. The clip is also great for bringing hats down to the beach.

-If you're going somewhere where you will want your own towels, these quick dry beach towels are thin, water wicking, and don't trap sand! They fold easily into your carry on or suitcase.

-If you have younger children, save space, and have your diapers sent directly to the hotel or Airbnb for arrival! We email customer service to let them know to expect a package for us then ask for it at check-in.

Preparing to Pack Your Suitcase:

-Use compression packing cubes to separate your clothing. They make it easy to organize your clothes by type/outfit and are a great space saver. If you're also packing for kids, we find that doing the entire family outfits by day in one cube helps reduce the morning chaos!

-Rolling your clothes is also a great way to save space and reduce wrinkles.

-Socks/underwear/bras/swimsuits can be put in a more flexible bag or packing cube to make it easier to place these in random crevices in your suitcase.

-Instead of a separate cube/bag, you can also place these items within your shoes, purses/bags or fill in the random corners/open spaces of your suitcase. We like putting our socks/underwear rolled up in a beach hat to help the hat keep its shape.

-Place all toiletries in a bag (hanging ones are great for when you get to your location!).

-Consider using liquid travel pouches instead of the bulkier 3oz containers. They only bulk up based on how much you fill them, and the size will then decrease as you use the items. There are also places to write what is in each pouch so you can just fill them with your toiletries from home.

-Ditch the bulky medicine bottles and pack what you need in these adorable travel medicine cases. Throw it in your carry on and you're ready to go!

-Use a tech case to keep all your wires/devices separated (avoid that wire tangle!) and easy to find.

Pack Your Suitcase:

-First, start with the handle side of the suitcase. There is usually a divot in the middle and on the sides from where the handle slides down in the suitcase. Fill these first so everything else can lay on a flat layer on top, leaving you with a flat rectangular space to work with on both sides.

-Examples of items to fill these three narrow areas: Straightener or curling iron, hairbrush, sandals, sunglass cases, a slimmer packing cube if used etc.

-Place your larger packing cubes with your clothes on the empty flat side of the suitcase.

-Add any thinner items on top of the handle side. There is likely less vertical room here after filling the three divots, so keep it flat with hats, purses, toiletry bags etc.

-Last step is to fill in the nooks/corners with any final odd, shaped items (do this last).

