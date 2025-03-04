Arlington Heights board moving forward with plan to lure Chicago Bears

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Arlington Heights Village Council voted Monday night to move forward with its plan to try to lure the Bears out of Chicago.

The board will resume work with an engineering firm to discuss the viability of a new stadium on the site of the old race course.

The Bears are moving forward with their own economic impact and traffic evaluations for the site.

The Bears have been publicly advocating for a new lakefront stadium downtown Chicago, but have kept the Arlington Heights option open, since purchasing the old racetrack property in 2023.

The Chicago Bears say they are committed to breaking ground on a new stadium this year.

Bears President Kevin Warren says the team would still like to see that stadium built in Chicago.

Last year, the team unveiled plans for a new lakefront stadium but have faced problems securing financing.