Chicago Bears to unveil plans for new lakefront stadium on Museum Campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears are getting ready to unveil their new plans for a new lakefront stadium.

The team said it is holding a news conference on Wednesday. Bears fans, especially ones who wanted the team to stay in the city, have been waiting to hear these plans for quite some time.

The team together with city officials and stakeholders will be detailing their plans to build what they called a "state-of-the-art, publicly-owned enclosed stadium." The plans will include additional green and open space, officials say, with access to the lakefront for family and fans.

The Bears revealed last month that they would provide $2 billion in funding for a new stadium in Chicago. They've also asked for some public funding to help with the project.

Bears President Kevin Warren said he had been working with Mayor Brandon Johnson on the plans for months.

The team had purchased the old Arlington Racecourse site in the northwest suburbs, but the chances of that becoming a stadium site have waned in recent weeks.

