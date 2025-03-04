24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago Bears trade draft pick to LA Rams for offensive lineman Jonah Jackson

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 4, 2025 6:28PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have traded a draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams to acquire offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, ESPN reports.

The Bears will send a sixth round pick in this year's draft to the Rams.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Jackson is scheduled to make $17.5 million in salary this season and the Rams will not be retaining any of his salary as part of the trade.

The trade cannot be officially processed until March 12.

Before playing for the Rams last season, Jackson spent four seasons with the Detroit Lions, where he went to the Pro Bowl in 2022. The trade also reunited Jackson with Bears new head coach Ben Johnson, who was previously an offensive coordinator with the Lions.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW