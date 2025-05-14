Chicago area under migration alerts as thousands of birds take flight | What to know

When do birds migrate? Thousands of birds are making a crucial migration through the Chicago area, which is under migration alerts.

When do birds migrate? Thousands of birds are making a crucial migration through the Chicago area, which is under migration alerts.

When do birds migrate? Thousands of birds are making a crucial migration through the Chicago area, which is under migration alerts.

When do birds migrate? Thousands of birds are making a crucial migration through the Chicago area, which is under migration alerts.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of birds are making a crucial migration through the Chicago area.

We are right in the middle of a peak migration season, and homeowners are being urged to take steps to protect those birds.

Benjamin Van Doren, an assistant professor of environmental sciences at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, joined ABC7 to talk about it on Tuesday night.

He spoke about what makes this the peak time for migration and what Chicago are residents likely to notice during migration season.

He also talked about what a migration alert is and what people can do to reduce the risk of bird collisions.