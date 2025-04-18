Chicago's Black chamber music collective D-Composed, Jamila Woods hosting 'sound healing experience'

Chicago's Black chamber music collective D-Composed and artist Jamila Woods are hosting a "sound healing experience" at Kehrein Center for the Arts.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago music artists are offering a "sound healing experience."

Chicago's Black chamber music collective "D-Composed" appeared on ABC7's evening streaming show last fall. Now, the talented musicians are collaborating with acclaimed artist and South Side native Jamila Woods.

ABC7 was joined in studio Thursday by musicians Anya Brumfield, Khelsey Zarraga, Wilfred Farquaharson and Kori Coleman, Founder and Executive Director of D-Composed.

They explained what a "sound healing experience" is, their favorite part about collaborating with Jamila Woods, and why D-Composed wanted to create the event for the West Side, "the listening field with jamila woods." D-Composed also put on a special performance as a preview.

The full interview and performance can be viewed in the video player above.

The free sound healing experience can be enjoyed from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 27 at the Kehrein Center for the Arts in the Austin neighborhood. More information about "the listening field with jamila woods" can be found here.