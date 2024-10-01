Chicago's celebrated Black chamber music collective D-Composed to perform Paul Robeson show

Chicago's celebrated Black chamber music collective D-Composed will perform Tuesday night at the Harris Theater.

They're expected to perform with acclaimed bass-baritone Davóne Tines and his band, THE TRUTH, in the Chicago premiere of "ROBESO."

The new concert explores the legacy of American musician, actor and activist Paul Robeson.

The founder of D-Composed, Kori Coleman, and Tines, the creator of "ROBESO" joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about the show.

The show is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and features new arrangements by Chicago composer Ahmed Al Abaca.

Tickets are $20 at www.dcomposed.com.

The theater is located at 205 E. Randolph St. in the Loop.