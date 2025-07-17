Thieves burglarize at least 1 NW Side business, windows shattered at 3: Chicago police

Thieves stole cash from at least 1 Kilbourn Park business, as windows were shattered at 3 on Belmont early Thursday, CPD says.

Thieves stole cash from at least 1 Kilbourn Park business, as windows were shattered at 3 on Belmont early Thursday, CPD says.

Thieves stole cash from at least 1 Kilbourn Park business, as windows were shattered at 3 on Belmont early Thursday, CPD says.

Thieves stole cash from at least 1 Kilbourn Park business, as windows were shattered at 3 on Belmont early Thursday, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windows were shattered at three Northwest Side businesses early Thursday morning, as thieves tried to break in, Chicago police said.

Glass was strewn about at China Chef, La Michoacana and the New Waves Laundromat, all in a strip mall in the 4600-block of West Belmont Avenue in Kilbourn Park.

CPD said three male suspects were involved, and the incidents took place between 3:05 and 3:15 a.m.

RELATED: Man pleads guilty in trying to kidnap girl outside West Rogers Park market

In at least one of the break-ins, the thieves got away with cash from a register, police said.

They fled in an unknown direction. No one is in custody later Thursday, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood