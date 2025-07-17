Man pleads guilty in trying to kidnap girl outside West Rogers Park market

Terran McKethan was held without bond after the attempted kidnapping of a girl outside Cermak Fresh Market in West Rogers Park, Chicago.

Terran McKethan was held without bond after the attempted kidnapping of a girl outside Cermak Fresh Market in West Rogers Park, Chicago.

Terran McKethan was held without bond after the attempted kidnapping of a girl outside Cermak Fresh Market in West Rogers Park, Chicago.

Terran McKethan was held without bond after the attempted kidnapping of a girl outside Cermak Fresh Market in West Rogers Park, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has pleaded guilty in the attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl on the city's North Side.

Terran McKethan grabbed the girl near the entrance of a supermarket in August 2022 in the 600 block of North Damen Avenue, prosecutors said.

About a block away, the girl bit McKethan in the hand and he dropped her.

Prosecutors said a teenage girl and her mother recognized surveillance images of the suspect from an encounter earlier in the week at the same store.

Police arrested McKethan at his job and arrested him about a week after the crime.

Nearly three years later, McKethan pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated kidnapping of a woman younger than 13 with intellectual disabilities.

A judge sentenced him to six years at the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was given credit for 1060 days - the nearly three years he already served.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

