Chicago Bulls legend Bob Love dies at 81 after cancer battle, team says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bulls legend Bob Love has died at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer, the Bulls said on X, formerly known as Twitter on Monday.

The Bulls issued a statement about the Hall of Famer's passing, saying, "The Chicago Bulls mourn the passing of Bob Love, who passed away today in Chicago at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer.

Bob was a true legend and a beloved member of our family. During his nine remarkable seasons with the Bulls, Bob was a three-time NBA all-star, a tenacious defender, and a cornerstone of our team. With his No. 10 jersey hanging in the united center rafters, his on-court achievements are forever etched in history, but Bob's impact transcended basketball.

He became an inspirational figure and a passionate community ambassador for the Bulls, dedicating himself to charitable causes and uplifting countless lives with his motivational speeches. We are profoundly grateful for his enduring contributions and legacy both on and off the court in Chicago. our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Emily, his family, and his many friends.

Additional information regarding memorial services will be shared at a later date.